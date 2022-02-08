(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases to hit new high Wednesday amid omicron spread
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases were on course for a fresh high Wednesday amid the fast spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, according to health officials Tuesday.
As of 9 p.m., the country had reported 40,944 new COVID-19 cases, sharply up 9,167 from the same time the previous day, according to health authorities and city governments.
It marked the first time that daily virus cases as of 9 p.m. had exceeded the 40,000 threshold. Daily cases are counted until midnight and announced the following morning.
The previous daily record high was 38,691 on Sunday.
On Tuesday, he country reported 36,719 new COVID-19 infections, including 36,619 local cases, raising the total to 1,081,681, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The accumulated virus caseload surpassed a grim milestone of 1 million on Sunday, two years after South Korea reported its first COVID-19 case.
Tuesday's tally is a twofold increase from the levels seen a week ago and more than a fourfold jump from two weeks ago, the KDCA said.
The death toll from COVID-19 came to 6,922, up 36 from Monday. The fatality rate was 0.64 percent, down from 0.66 percent a day earlier.
The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients was 268, down two from a day earlier, the KDCA said. The number has stayed in the 200s range for 11 days in a row.
The KDCA said intensive care unit beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients were 18.2 percent occupied nationwide, staying at a stable level.
At-home care patients rose by 12,724 from the previous day to a total of 159,169 due to the fast spread of mild COVID-19 patients or those without symptoms, the KDCA said.
Earlier, KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong forecast that at-home care patients may reach around 1 million by early March.
The authorities have said the fast spread of the omicron variant has overwhelmed health workers and government officials, leading the authorities to end their daily checkup calls of low-risk COVID-19 patients treated at home.
Health officials will now make daily checkup calls to only high-risk COVID-19 patients in their 60s or older or those with preexisting medical conditions. Low-risk patients, aged in their 50s or younger, will now be left to monitor their conditions by themselves and contact local hospitals if their symptoms deteriorate.
The authorities, however, said children and pregnant women -- who are not part of a high-risk group -- will be separately monitored.
As of Tuesday, 28.42 million people, or 55.4 percent of the country's 52 million population, had received booster shots. The number of fully vaccinated people came to 44.13 million people, accounting for 86 percent.
Meanwhile, authorities said 615,000 doses of Pfizer Inc. vaccines will be brought into the country through Incheon International Airport on Wednesday.
Separately, another 1.52 million doses of Moderna vaccines will be delivered from a Samsung Biologics Co. plant on the same day. The planned shipments will raise the total amount of COVID-19 vaccines delivered here to 5.22 million.
