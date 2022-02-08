Seoul stocks up late Tue. morning on earnings hope
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded bullish late Tuesday morning as investor sentiment was boosted by optimism for strong corporate earnings.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 21.8 points, or 0.79 percent, to 2,766.86 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Most stocks traded higher, led by strong advances by tech and bio heavyweights.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics increased 0.55 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix grew 0.81 percent.
Bio giant Samsung Biologics soared 7.86 percent on the country's surging new coronavirus cases, with Celltrion gaining 2.87 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved down 0.54 percent, while the country's top EV battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 2.74 percent on robust quarterly earnings.
The local currency was trading at 1,198.35 won to the U.S. dollar, up 2.35 won from the previous session's close.
