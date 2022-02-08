LG Chem turns to black in Q4
13:32 February 08, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 336.8 billion won (US$281.3 million), shifting from a loss of 343.4 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 748.4 billion won, up 521.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 23 percent to 10.94 trillion won.
The operating profit was 22.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)