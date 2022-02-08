Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) N. Korea convenes key parliamentary meeting without leader Kim's attendance
SEOUL -- North Korea had a two-day session of its rubber-stamp legislature earlier this week to discuss budgetary and other pending issues, with the country's leader Kim Jong-un not present, according to its state media Tuesday.
The sixth session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) was held in Pyongyang on Sunday and Monday, attended by senior ruling party and Cabinet officials, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
-----------------
(Olympics) Gymnastics, fencing, figure skating and short track: S. Korea's history of Olympic controversy
BEIJING -- It is perhaps the last thing South Korea wanted to do at Beijing 2022, but for the first time in 18 years, the country is taking its complaint of Olympic officiating to the top global sports tribunal.
The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) said Tuesday it plans to lodge a formal appeal of short track speed skating refereeing with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), with further details on the procedure to be released later in the day.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 35,000 for 4th day amid omicron woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 infections stayed at more than 35,000 cases for four days in a row Tuesday as the highly infectious omicron variant has become the country's dominant strain.
The country reported 36,719 new COVID-19 infections, including 36,619 local cases, raising the total to 1,081,681, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(Olympics) Int'l skating body rejects S. Korean protest in short track race
BEIJING -- The international skating governing body has rejected a South Korean protest following the disqualification of its short track speed skater at Beijing 2022.
The International Skating Union (ISU) said in a statement on Tuesday that decisions regarding disqualification for rule violations cannot be challenged.
-----------------
Presidential candidates slam penalty for short trackers
SEOUL -- Presidential candidates vented their rage Tuesday after two South Korean short trackers were disqualified in questionable referee decisions for alleged infractions at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Skaters Hwang Dae-heon and Lee June-seo were both disqualified from the semifinals of the men's 1,000m on Monday after getting called for making an illegal late passing and a lane change that caused contact with another skater, respectively.
-----------------
N. Korea denies cyberattack allegations, slams U.S. as 'hacking empire'
SEOUL -- North Korea has denied allegations it has carried out a series of cryptocurrency thefts and cyberattacks on other countries, calling them a "creation" by the United States. It also denounced the U.S. as a "hacking empire and country of intelligence theft."
The North made the claim in a piece posted on the country's foreign ministry website Monday, following a recent report by U.S. blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis that said North Korean hackers stole around US$400 million worth of cryptocurrency through cyberattacks in 2021.
-----------------
Moon reiterates call on Nat'l Assembly to swiftly pass extra budget bill
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday reiterated his call on the National Assembly to swiftly approve an extra budget bill designed to help pandemic-hit small merchants, emphasizing that quick support is the key.
"We cannot delay support for small merchants and self-employed people even for a moment," Moon said during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office. The government will thoughtfully review reasonable plans coming out of the process of the National Assembly's deliberation."
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) Delta Air to launch Incheon-Portland route in H2
SEOUL -- Delta Air Lines Inc. anticipates the launch of its new service from Incheon to Portland, Oregon, later this year as international demand recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a company executive has said.
The U.S. airline had originally planned to begin services on the route in September last year, but the opening has been delayed due to the prolonged pandemic.
-----------------
S. Korea, Britain agree to launch talks on FTA revision
SEOUL -- South Korea and Britain have agreed to launch talks this year to upgrade their free trade deal in a move to deepen ties in digital trade and other new issues, Seoul's trade ministry said Tuesday.
The agreement was made during an initial meeting of the South Korea-Britain free trade agreement (FTA) committee in London on Monday.
-----------------
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to invest 12 billion won (US$10 million) in developing high-performance, liquid-fuel engines by next year to ramp up the country's decadelong space project, the ICT and science ministry said Tuesday.
In 2020, South Korea unveiled the "Space Challenge" program with the aim of investing 49.6 billion won until 2028 to secure future technologies and leadership in the space industry in 2030.
