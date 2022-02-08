Global TV shipments to rebound in 2022, premium TVs basking in robust growth

"Benefiting from the deferral of small-sized panel demand, TV shipments in 2022 will grow by 3.4 percent to 217 million units, it said, adding that medium-sized panels from 40 inch to 59 inch take up 55 percent of the total shipments, followed by small-sized panels of 39 inch or smaller at 25 percent and large-sized panels of above 60 inch at 20 percent.

