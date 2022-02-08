Lotte Shopping remains in red in Q4
15:44 February 08, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 517.4 billion won (US$432 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period fell 35.3 percent on-year to 117.4 billion won. Sales decreased 4.1 percent to 3.79 trillion won.
The operating profit was 17.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
