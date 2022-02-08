S. Korea to host OECD regional forum this week
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it will co-host a ministerial forum involving Southeast Asian nations with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) later this week to discuss a wide array of issues ranging from green growth to digital transition.
The OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme (SEARP) is slated to open in Seoul on Wednesday, involving 38 members of the Paris-based body and 10 other Southeast Asian nations, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They will attend the session in person or virtually.
During the event, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong plans to share the progress of the SEARP and highlight the importance of enhancing ties between the OECD and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Chung plans to have separate bilateral talks with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on Thursday, the ministry said.
The two ministers will discuss cooperative measures between South Korea and Vietnam, as well as regional security issues, it added.
