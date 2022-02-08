Poongsan Q4 net profit up 31 pct. to 44.1 bln won
15:52 February 08, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Poongsan Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 44.1 billion won (US$36.8 million), up 31 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 64.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 53.5 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 22.2 percent to 976.1 billion won.
The operating profit was 10.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
