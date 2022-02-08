FKTU officially endorses ruling party's Lee for president
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU), South Korea's largest umbrella labor organization, on Tuesday officially endorsed Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), for the country's next president.
The decision to officially endorse Lee, former governor of Gyeonggi Province, in the March 9 presidential election was reached in a mobile vote following a convention of FKTU delegates from 9 a.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday, the group announced at a press conference in Seoul.
FKTU Chairman Kim Dong-myung said Lee's "on-site administrative experiences and bold ability to break through barriers" were considered optimal in overcoming the current pandemic and economic crises.
In 2017, the group officially endorsed the DP's then candidate Moon Jae-in while supporting Lee Myung-bak of the then conservative Grand National Party in 2007. It decided not to endorse a candidate in the 2012 presidential race.
The upcoming election has shaped up largely to be a two-way race between Lee and main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol of the conservative People Power Party. For weeks, polls have shown the two candidates largely running neck and neck in support with no clear front-runner.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)