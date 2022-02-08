Lotte Chemical Q4 net profit up 7.1 pct. to 93.2 bln won
15:55 February 08, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 93.2 billion won (US$77.8 million), up 7.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 29.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 216.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 50.4 percent to 4.84 trillion won.
The operating profit was 80.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)