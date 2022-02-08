KB Financial Group Q4 net income up 1.6 pct. to 586.1 bln won
15:55 February 08, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 586.1 billion won (US$489.4 million), up 1.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 889.6 billion won, up 15.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 16.7 percent to 12.61 trillion won.
The operating profit was 5.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
