GS Retail swings to loss in Q4

16:13 February 08, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 27.6 billion won (US$23 million), shifting from a profit of 5.4 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 25.5 billion won, down 0.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 22.8 percent to 2.65 trillion won.

The operating profit was 56.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
