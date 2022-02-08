Netflix Korean rom-com 'Love and Leashes' throws questions about normalness, says director

According to a Netflix-released trailer, the S&M-themed romantic comedy begins with Jung Ji-hoo (played by singer-actor Lee Jun-young) being introduced to a colleague who bears a similar sounding name to his, Jung Ji-woo (played by Seohyun), on his first day at a company. Ji-woo accidentally learns about his secret sexual tastes and comes to be interested in him after opening his parcel that was wrongly delivered to her desk and finding a curious spiked collar in it. The trailer also shows Ji-woo visiting a red-lighted room with dog collars, handcuffs and whips.