Military police investigating loss of 3 unloaded pistols
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Military police are investigating the loss of three unloaded pistols that had been placed on a decommissioned warship, Navy officials said Tuesday.
The investigators recently opened a probe into the case after Navy officials discovered last Friday that the M1911 pistols had disappeared from the Chamsuri-class patrol ship decommissioned late last year after more than 30 years of service.
When decommissioning a vessel, the Navy removes all the ammunition from its weapons systems, seals them and keeps them in a secure storage site until the armed service decides on whether to recycle any parts of it.
The Navy is seeking to craft measures to prevent a recurrence, its officials said.
