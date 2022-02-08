Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #pistol loss

Military police investigating loss of 3 unloaded pistols

17:42 February 08, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Military police are investigating the loss of three unloaded pistols that had been placed on a decommissioned warship, Navy officials said Tuesday.

The investigators recently opened a probe into the case after Navy officials discovered last Friday that the M1911 pistols had disappeared from the Chamsuri-class patrol ship decommissioned late last year after more than 30 years of service.

When decommissioning a vessel, the Navy removes all the ammunition from its weapons systems, seals them and keeps them in a secure storage site until the armed service decides on whether to recycle any parts of it.

The Navy is seeking to craft measures to prevent a recurrence, its officials said.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK