Rescuers pull last-remaining body from Gwangju apartment collapse site

20:13 February 08, 2022

GWANGJU, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Rescue workers pulled the last-remaining body Tuesday from the rubble at last month's apartment collapse site in the southwestern city of Gwangju.

The body was retrieved from the 26th floor of the damaged apartment building in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, as search operations entered the fourth week since the accident, which left six people died.

The exterior walls of the 39-story building under construction in the city crumbled on Jan 11.

After the initial collapse, the building further disintegrated and a concrete structure tumbled down, raising safety concerns for rescue workers and nearby residents.

Rescue personnel search for two trapped and missing workers among debris at a collapsed apartment building in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Feb. 6, 2022. The high-rise apartment building under construction collapsed on Jan. 11. (Yonhap)


