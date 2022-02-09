Korean-language dailies

-- 'Anti-Chinese sentiment' heightens, beware of slide (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Already 4 instances of biased judgment; Olympics that has become 'Chinese athletic event' (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Unfair Olympics' that added fuel to anti-Chinese sentiment (Donga Ilbo)

-- China that breached fairness; calls for 'No Olympics' explode (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Rampant biased judgment; 'unfair Beijing Olympics' (Segye Times)

-- 'N. Korea runs secret ICBM base close to border with China' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Sinocentrism swallows Olympic spirit (Joongang Ilbo)

-- Infected voters to vote separately from 6-9 p.m. on presidential Election Day (Hankyoreh)

-- Kim Min-seok opens gate of medals in speed skating free from biased judgment (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Residents leave longtime neighborhood due to heavy rise in home prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Following 'self-management,' gov't mulls easing social-distancing, vaccine pass rules (Korea Economic Daily)

