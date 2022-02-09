Go to Contents
NHN swings to profits in Q4

08:14 February 09, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- NHN Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 46.5 billion won (US$38.8 million), turning from a loss of 40.4 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 25.2 billion won, up 66.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 22 percent to 542.6 billion won.

The operating profit was 12.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
