Wednesday's weather forecast

09:00 February 09, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-4 Sunny 10

Incheon 04/-4 Sunny 10

Suwon 07/-6 Sunny 10

Cheongju 08/-5 Sunny 20

Daejeon 09/-5 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 06/-10 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 09/-2 Sunny 20

Jeonju 08/-4 Sunny 20

Gwangju 10/-3 Sunny 20

Jeju 09/03 Cloudy 30

Daegu 10/-5 Sunny 20

Busan 11/02 Sunny 20

(END)

