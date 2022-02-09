Go to Contents
Homeplus fined 2.42 bln won for unfair biz activity

12:00 February 09, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Wednesday it has decided to fine discount store chain Homeplus 2.42 billion won (US$2 million) for unfairly passing on sales promotion costs to its subcontractors.

Homeplus Express, a supermarket unit of Homeplus, made 45 suppliers shoulder the costs worth around 1.7 billion won in 2017-2020 without related prior contracts, according to the Fair Trade Commission.

The regulator said it will closely look into alleged unfair business practice by other retailers.

This image, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the exterior of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in the central administrative city of Sejong. (Yonhap)

