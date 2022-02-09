Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 infections rose sharply to hit another high of nearly 50,000 on Wednesday amid the fast spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant across the nation.
The country reported 49,567 new COVID-19 infections, including 49,402 local cases, raising the total to 1,131,248, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(Olympics) Figure skater poised for history; skeleton slider begins gold medal defense
BEIJING -- Figure skater Cha Jun-hwan will try to make a piece of South Korean Olympic history Thursday when he takes the ice for the men's singles free skate at Beijing 2022.
Cha finished Tuesday's short program in fourth place with 99.51 points, his new personal best. Shoma Uno of Japan, the reigning silver medalist, is in third at 105.90 points.
-----------------
S. Korean economy faces heightened external economic risks: KDI
SEOUL -- The South Korean economy is on a recovery track, but external economic uncertainty remains high amid soaring energy costs and monetary policy shifts by the U.S. Federal Reserve, a state-run think tank said Wednesday.
The manufacturing industry has extended solid growth and the latest spike in COVID-19 cases appears to have had limited impacts on the service sector, compared with previous waves of the pandemic, the Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in a monthly economic assessment report.
-----------------
Singapore OKs Korean Air-Asiana combination
SEOUL -- Korean Air Lines Co. said Wednesday it has received "unconditional" regulatory approval from Singapore for its integration with Asiana Airlines Inc. in a move that could speed up its process to acquire the smaller domestic rival.
In January last year, Korean Air submitted documents to antitrust regulators of 14 countries for the review of its business combination with Asiana.
-----------------
S. Korea wins WTO ruling over Trump-era washer safeguard tariffs
SEOUL -- South Korea won a World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute over the United States' safeguard measures on large-sized residential washers and parts, Seoul's trade ministry said Wednesday.
In May 2018, the Seoul government lodged the complaint, three months after the Donald Trump administration began imposing a 20 percent tariff on the yearly quota of 1.2 million imported units and a 50 percent tariff on washing machines beyond the number.
-----------------
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony
SEOUL -- The Chinese Embassy here issued a rare public statement in response to fury among South Koreans over the "appropriation" of "hanbok," the traditional Korean attire, and deepening anti-China sentiment.
A woman, dressed in hanbok, appeared during last week's opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, representing an ethnic minority of China, called "joseonjok." She was part of those representing 56 ethnic groups of China carrying the Chinese national flag into the stadium.
-----------------
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
WASHINGTON -- Recent satellite photos have shown "somewhat unusual" activity at a North Korean submarine shipyard, including the repositioning of a missile test barge, though its purpose remains unclear, a U.S. think tank said Tuesday.
Citing the recent satellite imagery, Beyond Parallel, a project of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, published an analysis on its recent observation of the shipyard in the eastern coastal city of Sinpo where an experimental ballistic missile submarine is docked.
-----------------
Election watchdog looking at in-person voting for COVID-19 patients after 6 p.m.
SEOUL -- South Korea's election watchdog will propose a plan to allow in-person voting for virus patients after 6 p.m. in the upcoming presidential election amid concerns that the ongoing COVID-19 crisis could affect hundreds of thousands of voters casting their ballots.
Under current election rules, it is virtually impossible for those who are diagnosed with COVID-19 after the early voting period that falls on March 4-5 and people who go into self-isolation just before the March 9 presidential election to cast their votes.
