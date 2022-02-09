Seoul stocks trade higher late Wed. morning on U.S. advance
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher late Wednesday morning, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street that stemmed from hopes of strong corporate earnings.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 20.03 points, or 0.73 percent, to trade at 2,766.5 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 1.28 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.06 percent.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.22 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.2 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 0.62 percent, while pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics shed 3 percent. Top car battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 1.85 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,195.5 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.2 percent from the previous session's close.
