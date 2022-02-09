Go to Contents
KT Q4 net profit up 1040.9 pct. to 424.4 bln won

13:29 February 09, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 424.4 billion won (US$355 million), up 1040.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 369.4 billion won, up 128.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 6.7 percent to 6.62 trillion won.

The operating profit was 3.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
