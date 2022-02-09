Shinsegae International Q4 net profit up 23.7 pct. to 30.8 bln won
13:29 February 09, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae International Inc. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 30.8 billion won (US$25.7 million), up 23.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 72.9 percent on-year to 30.1 billion won. Sales increased 9.7 percent to 417.9 billion won.
The operating profit was 14.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
