Shinsegae Q4 net profit up 207.1 pct. to 96.4 bln won
13:30 February 09, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae Inc. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 96.4 billion won (US$80.7 million), up 207.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 89.1 percent on-year to 195.1 billion won. Sales increased 43.9 percent to 1.93 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)