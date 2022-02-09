(2nd LD) (Olympics) Curler rooting for Canadian fiancee, against S. Korea coached by his father
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- With his father coaching the South Korean women's team and his fiancee competing for Canada, Beijing 2022 is a family affair for the Canadian male curler Brett Gallant.
Because of travel restrictions and health and safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, international spectators aren't allowed to attend the Olympics here. Most athletes aren't here with their family, but Gallant is an exception.
His father, Peter, will be coaching South Korea for the second straight Olympics, after leading Team Kim to a stunning silver medal four years ago. Brett's partner, Jocelyn Peterman, is making her Olympic debut.
"Pretty special. Pretty grateful for that," Brett said Wednesday of being here with his family. His Canadian men's team had an official training session at the National Aquatics Centre earlier in the day.
"Everyone is doing FaceTime at home. I have two of my biggest supporters and biggest fans here with me. Definitely grateful," Gallant added.
Given their different competition schedule, Gallant said he won't be able to watch many of Peterman' games or his father's games. But they managed to find time on Tuesday to take a picture by the Olympic Rings by the curling venue. Gallant said he's looking forward to getting together after the Olympics to "share our experience and share our stories together."
"It was a massive goal for us to be here and to be able to do it all together is pretty special," he said.
Peter Gallant said later Wednesday it was "quite a bit of a thrill" to be in Beijing with his son and his fiancee.
"It's like a dream come true for me. I hope both of those teams do well," the senior Gallant said. "I am happy we're playing Jocelyn the first game and just get it out of the way. I'll be able to come watch some of Brett's games. It should be a fun time here."
Brett Gallant said he was "kind of jealous, to be honest," to watch his father coach at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea's PyeongChang, while he had come up short in the Canadian Olympic trials.
"It was really cool to see some of the stories he had and watch the (Korean) team's success," the junior Gallant said. "I know it was their goal to get back to the Olympics this year and have a good performance. I am happy that they are here again and I get to experience it with him."
South Korea will open its medal quest against Canada on Thursday. And Brett made abundantly clear where his rooting interest lies.
"I am rooting for Canada, for sure, and Jocelyn," Gallant said with a smile. "I hope they both have a lot of success here. (But) definitely rooting for Canada."
Peter Gallant said he tends not to think about going up against Canada too much, be it at the Olympics or other events. He coached against Canada at PyeongChang 2018, too, and South Korea defeated Canada 8-6 in the round robin.
"I want Canada to do well. But I am coaching this team and I want to win," he said. "We want to win that game. After that, I hope they (Canada) do well. That's just the way it is."
