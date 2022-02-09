Amorepacific remains in red in Q4
13:57 February 09, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 54.4 billion won (US$45.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating income for the October-December period was 25.6 billion, compared with a loss of 9.2 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 14.5 percent to 1.32 trillion won.
The operating profit was 36.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
