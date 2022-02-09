Shinhan Financial Group Q4 net profit down 3 pct. to 474.9 bln won
14:45 February 09, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 474.9 billion won (US$397.1 million), down 3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 972.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 949 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 34.3 percent to 8.93 trillion won.
The operating profit was 7.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
