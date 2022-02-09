Moon holds meeting with OECD chief
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in held a meeting with the chief of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Wednesday, the presidential office said.
OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann is in Seoul to attend a ministerial forum involving Southeast Asian nations with the OECD.
During the meeting, Moon asked the OECD to play a bigger role to promote eco-friendly and inclusive growth in a post-pandemic era, the office said.
Separately, Moon met with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, who also visited Seoul to attend the forum.
Moon took note that bilateral trade between South Korea and Vietnam exceeded US$80 billion last year despite the pandemic.
Moon told the Vietnamese minister that the two nations could achieve their goal of reaching $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2023.
The OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme is slated to open in Seoul later in the day, involving 38 members of the Paris-based body and 10 other Southeast Asian nations. They will attend the session in person or virtually.
