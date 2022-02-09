Yoon cleared of abuse of power in case related to former prime minister
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol has been cleared of abuse of power allegations related to the conviction of former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook, a state anti-corruption agency said Wednesday.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said it has decided to drop charges against Yoon of the conservative People Power Party in connection with allegations that he abused his power as a prosecutor general in 2020 to interfere with an investigation by prosecutors in a high-profile criminal case involving Han.
The CIO said it has cleared Yoon, who served as prosecutor general from July 2019 to March 2021, and his former deputy Cho Nam-kwan of abuse of power charges related to the Han case due to insufficient evidence.
The decision came 250 days after the agency launched an investigation into Yoon on June 4 last year on suspicion of hindering a prosecution probe to protect the prosecutors accused of forcing prison inmates to make false testimonies against Han in 2011 and helping them evade indictment.
Han, who served as prime minister from 2006 to 2007, was imprisoned from 2015-17 after being convicted of accepting about 900 million won (US$795,000) in illegal political funds from a late businessperson while in office.
Yoon and Cho were also accused of abusing their power by dismissing an investigation request by Lim Eun-jeong, a former prosecutor in charge of inspection affairs at the Ministry of Justice, in the Han case early last year. Senior prosecutors finally decided not to reexamine allegations of false testimony in the Han case in March last year.
The CIO raided the justice ministry and the Supreme Prosecutors Office last July to secure inspection materials on the case before questioning Cho as a suspect in October and receiving a written opinion from Yoon in November.
The agency said it is difficult to say that Yoon interfered with the exercising of prosecutors' rights in the Han case.
The Han case is one of the four cases related to Yoon under investigation by the CIO.
The agency has still been conducting investigations into three other Yoon-related cases -- alleged obstruction of an investigation into the massive financial fraud case at Optimus Asset Management, a political meddling scandal allegedly involving a senior prosecutor and a politician, and alleged surveillance of judges overseeing politically sensitive cases.
