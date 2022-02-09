Go to Contents
Defense chief meets top Canadian envoy, discusses bilateral ties

15:58 February 09, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Defense Minister Suh Wook held a meeting with Canada's top envoy in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss the regional security situations, including the Korean Peninsula, his ministry said.

Talking with Ambassador Mark Fletcher, Suh noted that the two countries have maintained close ties in the defense sector through various channels, including the Asian Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue and the Seoul Defense Dialogue, according to the ministry.

Canada hopes for the development of its defense ties with South Korea, especially as the two countries will mark the 60th anniversary of forging diplomatic relations in 2023, Fletcher was also quoted as saying.

The envoy added that Ottawa will actively contribute to the peacekeeping operations of the United Nations, adding it wants to expand related cooperation with South Korea.

Seoul hosted the 2021 U.N. Peacekeeping Ministerial session in December last year.

Defense Minister Suh Wook (L) poses for a commemorative photo with Mark Fletcher, Canada's top envoy in South Korea, during a meeting in Seoul on Feb. 9, 2022, in this photo released by the Ministry of National Defense. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

