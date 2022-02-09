Mando Q4 net profit down 51.4 pct. to 37.4 bln won
15:44 February 09, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Mando Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 37.4 billion won (US$31.3 million), down 51.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period fell 57.7 percent on-year to 34 billion won. Sales decreased 0.9 percent to 1.72 trillion won.
The operating profit was 40.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
