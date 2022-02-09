Netmarble Q4 net income up 4.2 pct to 107.1 bln won
15:50 February 09, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 107.1 billion won (US$89.5 million), up 4.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 57.5 billion won, down 30.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 20.4 percent to 751.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 16.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
