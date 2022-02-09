Kim Tae-ri set to return to small screen with 'Twenty Five Twenty One'

"I think we all lived in turbulent times in the late 1990s. I was a high school student, as are the characters in 'Twenty Five,'" said the director, who helmed romances "Search: WWW" (2019) and "The King: Eternal Monarch" (2020). "Many young students living in the pandemic will sympathize with the turbulent romantic relationships and lives of people of their age about 20 years ago."