(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 infections rose sharply to hit another high of nearly 50,000 on Wednesday amid the fast spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant across the nation.
The country reported 49,567 new COVID-19 infections, including 49,402 local cases, raising the total to 1,131,248, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Moon holds meeting with OECD chief
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in held a meeting with the chief of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Wednesday, the presidential office said.
OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann is in Seoul to attend a ministerial forum involving Southeast Asian nations with the OECD.
(2nd LD) (Olympics) Curler rooting for Canadian fiancee, against S. Korea coached by his father
BEIJING -- With his father coaching the South Korean women's team and his fiancee competing for Canada, Beijing 2022 is a family affair for the Canadian male curler Brett Gallant.
Because of travel restrictions and health and safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, international spectators aren't allowed to attend the Olympics here. Most athletes aren't here with their family, but Gallant is an exception.
Yoon leads Lee 36.1 pct to 31.6 pct: poll
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is leading his ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung with 36.1 percent support against Lee's 31.6 percent, a poll showed Wednesday.
Yoon of the conservative People Power Party was ahead of Lee of the liberal Democratic Party by 4.5 percentage points, which was within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level, according to the Next Research survey of 1,001 adults conducted Monday and Tuesday.
Yoon cleared of abuse of power in case related to former prime minister
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol has been cleared of abuse of power allegations related to the conviction of former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook, a state anti-corruption agency said Wednesday.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said it has decided to drop charges against Yoon of the conservative People Power Party in connection with allegations that he abused his power as a prosecutor general in 2020 to interfere with an investigation by prosecutors in a high-profile criminal case involving Han.
USFK reveals last year's special ops training amid tensions caused by N.K. missile tests
SEOUL -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has revealed it conducted a special commando training late last year, in an apparent move to highlight America's military might following a recent series of North Korean missile launches.
In a Facebook post Monday, the U.S. military's Special Operations Command Korea (SOCKOR) showed a set of photos depicting commandos training in what seem to be coastal and mountainous areas.
