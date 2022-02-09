Lee's wife apologizes over alleged misuse of public servants, corporate card
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The wife of ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung apologized Wednesday over allegations she misused public servants and corporate cards during her husband's term as governor of Gyeonggi Province.
Kim Hye-kyung spoke in a press conference nearly two weeks after SBS TV first reported the allegations a secretary for the Gyeonggi provincial government was told to pick up packs of beef and prescription drugs meant for Kim and deliver them to the governor couple's home.
"I sincerely apologize to the people and especially to the whistleblower," Kim said at the ruling Democratic Party's headquarters, referring to the secretary.
"I will bear the responsibility I have to bear," she continued, adding she will do her best to cooperate with an ongoing investigation into the case.
Kim initially issued a written apology last week, saying she took full responsibility for what transpired as she should have drawn a line between personal and official business.
But the allegations have only grown, with news reports alleging she used a corporate card of the provincial government to pay for personal expenses.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)