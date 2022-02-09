Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Beijing Winter Olympics #short track speed skating

(Olympics) 'Be Like Mike': how S. Korean short track champion looked to Michael Jordan for inspiration

23:58 February 09, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hours after being disqualified from the men's 1,000m short track speed skating race at Beijing 2022 on Monday, South Korean Hwang Dae-heon posted a quote from Michael Jordan on his Instagram.

It read: "Obstacles don't have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don't turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it."

In winning the 1,500m gold medal at Capital Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, Hwang did all of that. He didn't let obstacles stop him in his pursuit of an Olympic title. He skated over them, through them and, quite literally in this case, around them.

Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 1,500m short track speed skating race at the Beijing Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 9, 2022. (Yonhap)

For Hwang, obstacles came in the form of what many South Koreans feel was biased officiating from that 1,000m race. After crossing the line first, Hwang was penalized for some phantom contact. Another South Korean skater, Lee June-seo, also got DQ'd for a foul. South Korea will make a formal appeal on the matter at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Hwang, though, still had races coming up. And by reminding himself of the quote from Jordan, widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Hwang said he was "determined to go my way."

"Sometimes, when we run into walls, we may lose confidence," Hwang said after winning his first career gold. "I decided I wasn't going to give up. I figured if I kept knocking on the door, it will ultimately open. My next race will be another door that I am going to try to open."

Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 1,500m short track speed skating race at the Beijing Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 9, 2022. (Yonhap)

Amid the off-ice chaos surrounding him, Hwang kept on a brave face. He cracked a few jokes with reporters after Tuesday's training session, but he admitted Wednesday he was still struggling to come to terms with Monday's disqualification.

"I am human. I was not okay inside," Hwang said with a smile. "But if you keep telling yourself you're fine, then you're going to be fine eventually."

He said he had prepared a strategy that would leave little room for judging.

"I wanted to make sure no one would get their hands on me," Hwang said. "I learned from my experience on Monday. I was under a lot of pressure, but I think I skated an extremely clean race."

Indeed, Hwang made most of his passes, from the quarterfinals and all the way through to the final, on the outside corner, instead of cutting in on skaters in front of him and risking penalties.

"I am going to try to be even better," Hwang said. "The quality of competition has gotten so much better. I have to keep an eye on everyone. I have to be mistake free."

Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea competes in the final of the men's 1,500m short track speed skating race at the Beijing Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 9, 2022. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK