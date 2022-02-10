(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Feb. 10)

One troubling fact is that the Moon administration repeatedly -- and falsely -- claimed Korea's real estate taxes were lower than those of other advanced nations. According to Rep. Yoo Gyeong-joon of the main opposition People Power Party, the proportion of property-related taxes to gross domestic product stood at 3.976 percent in Korea, sharing the top spot with France among the OECD nations as of 2020. When President Moon took office in 2017, Korea ranked eighth.