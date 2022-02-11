(Olympics) schedule-Day 8
09:00 February 11, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Saturday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. All starting times are local.
- Biathlon (Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre)
Men's 10km sprint (5 p.m.)
- Curling (National Aquatics Centre)
Women's round robin vs. Russian Olympic Committee (9:05 a.m.)
- Skeleton (Yanqing National Sliding Centre)
Women Heat 3 (8:20 p.m.)
Women Heat 4 (9:55 p.m.)
- Speed skating (National Speed Skating Oval)
Men's 500m (4:53 p.m.)
