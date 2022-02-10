Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea US Japan talks

Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree on close cooperation against N.K. missile threats

09:24 February 10, 2022

By Song Sang-ho

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea, the United States and Japan agreed to closely cooperate in countering North Korea's evolving missile threats in their phone talks Thursday, Seoul's defense ministry said.

The talks among Defense Minister Suh Wook and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts -- Lloyd Austin and Nobuo Kishi -- followed a series of the North's missile tests, including the launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) on Jan. 30.

"The three ministers agreed that the three countries will closely cooperate in the face of North Korean missile threats and continue efforts to achieve the goal of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said in a press release.

The defense chiefs also agreed to meet in person at a "mutually agreed-upon" date, the ministry said.

At the meeting, Suh called the recent series of North Korean missile tests a "direct and serious threat" to South Korea and a "challenge to U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolutions."

The North is barred from conducting any launches using ballistic missile technology under UNSC resolutions.

Suh also said that Seoul plans to strengthen both independent defense capabilities and those anchored in the "solid" U.S.-South Korea alliance to counter Pyongyang's nuclear and missile threats.

At the talks, the U.S. reaffirmed its "ironclad" commitment to the defense of South Korea, according to the ministry.

This file photo, taken Dec. 2, 2021, shows Defense Minister Suh Wook (R) and his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin, posing for a photo before their talks in Seoul. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK