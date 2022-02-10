(LEAD) Banks' household loans down for 2nd month in Jan. amid rate hikes, tighter rules
(ATTN: ADDS FSC, FSS data on household loans in paras 5-6)
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Loans extended by banks to households declined for the second straight month in January due to a hike in lending rates and tightened rules, central bank data showed Thursday.
Outstanding bank loans to households came to 1,060.2 trillion won (US$887.6 billion) as of the end of January, down 400 billion won from the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korean (BOK).
This marked the second straight month that the banks' household loans have declined following a 200 billion won fall in December.
Banks' mortgage loans grew 2.2 trillion won on-month to 781 trillion won in January, but other lending, mostly unsecured loans, shrank 2.6 trillion won over the cited period to 278.1 trillion won.
According to separate data provided by the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service, outstanding household loans made by banks and other non-banking financial firms also shrank by 700 billion won on-month in January.
Of them, home-backed loans grew by 2.9 trillion won over the cited period, but non-mortgage and unsecured loans declined 3.6 trillion won.
The decline came as the BOK has delivered three rate hikes since August last year, including the latest 0.25 percentage point increase in January.
The rate hikes are part of the central bank's efforts to normalize its yearslong accommodative monetary stance put in force to bolster the pandemic-hit economy and tighten the faucet on money supply to tame inflation and soaring household debt.
Increased policy rates have led to a rise in borrowing costs at local banks, apparently discouraging people to take out loans. The central bank has hinted at further rate hikes in the months to come.
Financial authorities have also tightened lending rules amid worries that household debt could emerge as a major drag on economic recovery.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)