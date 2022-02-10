Full text of interview with Moon

ANSWER: The Korean people and the international community are very concerned about North Korea's recent military action. I, too, am taking the current situation on the Korean Peninsula seriously. However, I'd like you to reflect on the touch-and-go crisis that could have escalated into war on the Korean Peninsula five years ago when the North conducted a nuclear test and launched intercontinental ballistic missiles. The dramatic beginning of inter-Korean and North Korea-U.S. talks amid such a crisis drove away the dark clouds of war cast over the Peninsula in one fell swoop, helping to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula up to the present. I think such talks, in themselves, are big achievements. Arranging the first historic North Korea-U.S. summit as well as the three rounds of inter-Korean summits are also great accomplishments. Moreover, I became the first Republic of Korea president to address 150,000 Pyeongyang citizens gathered at the Rungrado Stadium in the North Korean capital. I'd like this to be considered the most impressive scene so far in inter-Korean relations.