Full text of interview with Moon

ANSWER: I agree that our country has not moved forward toward a politics of unity. Our political culture has not fundamentally changed even following the aftermath from the impeachment of then President Roh Moo-hyun during his presidency and the tragedy after he left office. Meanwhile, extremism, populism and fake news, among others, are amplifying hostility between different political blocs and fostering animosity and hatred even among supporters of the same political philosophies. In the current situation in the run up to the election, I am very concerned about the extreme hatred, confrontation and division. Although it is election season, it is impossible for us to move toward a politics of unity if politicians fan conflict and division. It is not beneficial to anyone and not desirable for our society as a whole either. I believe that politicians, including the President, have a duty to remedy conflicts and unify people.