Moon demands apology from Yoon for pledging probe into current administration
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday demanded an apology from main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol for remarks that he will launch a probe into alleged corruption of the current administration if he is elected.
Moon expressed "strong resentment" over Yoon's remarks and criticized the candidate for attacking the current administration with "groundless" allegations, according to Park Soo-hyun, senior secretary for public communication.
In an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo daily earlier this week, Yoon said he will launch an investigation into "deep-rooted evils" of the Moon Jae-in administration if he wins the March 9 presidential election.
The remarks sparked strong criticism from the ruling Democratic Party and the presidential office.
In July 2019, Yoon was appointed by Moon as prosecutor general, but their relationship took a downturn when the prosecution under Yoon launched a corruption investigation into Cho Kuk, one of Moon's closest aides and his pick for justice minister.
Cho resigned shortly after his appointment, dealing a blow to the administration.
By the same token, Yoon emerged as a darling of the conservative bloc, and has since quit as prosecutor general, joined the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) and won its presidential nomination.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)