(LEAD) Moon demands apology from Yoon for pledging probe into current administration

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday demanded an apology from main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol for remarks that he will launch a probe into alleged corruption of the current administration if he is elected.
Moon expressed "strong resentment" over Yoon's remarks and criticized the candidate for attacking the current administration with "groundless" allegations, according to Park Soo-hyun, senior secretary for public communication.
When asked to address the president's comments, Yoon of the People Power Party (PPP) said he has no interest in getting "political revenge."
"I think President Moon and I share the same thoughts," he told reporters after an event in Seoul.
"President Moon has always emphasized (the need for) investigations according to the law and principles without sanctuaries," he said, stressing that he, too, has long called for dealing with corruption among the powerful under the law, principles and a fair system.
In an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo daily earlier this week, Yoon said he will launch an investigation into "deep-rooted evils" of the Moon Jae-in administration if he wins the March 9 presidential election.
The remarks sparked strong criticism from the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the presidential office.
It was rare for Moon to directly respond to remarks by Yoon. To maintain political neutrality ahead of the March vote, the presidential office has kept a low profile over allegations raised by Yoon or other presidential candidates.
Moon's response immediately triggered a backlash from the main opposition PPP, with Lee Yang-soo, a campaign spokesperson of the PPP, accusing Moon of making "unfair election intervention" by demanding an apology from Yoon.
But the ruling DP defended Moon, saying Yoon made a "declaration of political revenge" by pledging to launch a probe into groundless allegations.
"Does the declaration of political revenge mean he is going to fabricate non-existent crimes and put the blame (on the current administration)?" Park Chan-dae, a campaign spokesperson at the DP, said. "He should immediately apologize to President Mon Jae-in."
Im Jong-seok, a former chief of staff to Moon, said in a Facebook posting that Yoon has shown his intention for "political revenge," adding that no candidate has ever made such absurd remarks.
Presidential candidates are expected to trade strong barbs over Yoon's remarks and Moon's response at their second TV debate on Friday.
In July 2019, Yoon was appointed by Moon as prosecutor general, but their relationship took a downturn when the prosecution under Yoon launched a corruption investigation into Cho Kuk, one of Moon's closest aides and his pick for justice minister.
Cho resigned shortly after his appointment, dealing a blow to the administration.
By the same token, Yoon emerged as a darling of the conservative bloc, and has since quit as prosecutor general, joined the main opposition PPP and won its presidential nomination.
