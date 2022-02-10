Top S. Korean, U.S. diplomats discuss alliance, regional security in phone talks
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Senior South Korean and U.S. officials had phone discussions Thursday on the bilateral alliance, Korean Peninsula issues as well as other regional security concerns and global affairs, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman noted that the two nations plan to have key back-to-back meetings also involving Japan in Hawaii later this week.
They agreed to use the upcoming sessions for "in-depth" consultations on ways to cooperate in dealing with North Korea, according to the ministry.
They also exchanged views on such global issues as Ukraine, Myanmar and COVID-19, it added.
Chief nuclear envoys of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are scheduled to hold a meeting in Honolulu on Thursday (local time) followed by a trilateral gathering of the nations' top diplomats there on Saturday.
