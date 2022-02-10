Seoul stocks down late Thur. morning ahead of U.S. inflation data release
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Thursday morning, as investors took to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. inflation data release, a key gauge for the Federal Reserve's economic diagnosis.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 5.83 points, or 0.21 percent, to trade at 2,763.02 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The key stock index opened higher on overnight gains on Wall Street but remained in negative terrain amid cautious investor sentiment.
Investors are paying peen attention to the U.S. consumer price index for January, seeking clues about how aggressive the Fed's policy tightening would turn out.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.13 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.19 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 2.3 percent, and LG Chem jumped 5.57 percent. Bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics increased 0.26 percent.
Top car battery maker LG Energy Solution plunged 6.26 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.35 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,197.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.55 percent from the previous session's close.
