(LEAD) Gov't urges 'prudence' in Chinese embassy's public message for S. Korean people
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government on Thursday called on the Chinese Embassy in Seoul to be prudent in releasing a public message directed at South Koreans who are upset about what they view as pro-China judging bias in a short track speed skating competition of the ongoing Olympics.
Seoul's foreign ministry was responding formally to the embassy's statement the previous night against "some South Korean media outlets and politicians" taking issue with the disqualification of two South Korean skaters in the semifinals of the men's 1,000-meter race Monday, which led Chinese competitors to reach the finals.
"It is our principle that the expression by a foreign diplomatic mission of such a position on news reports and comments by the host country's politicians should be done prudently in respect of the host nation's situations and (public) sentiment," ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said during a press briefing, asked about the matter.
He dismissed a view that the government is dealing with the embassy's recent move in a "passive" manner, adding Seoul will continue necessary communication with Beijing on the basis of the principle.
In the statement posted on its social messaging account, the embassy said it is "gravely concerned" about reports and remarks critical of China, in connection with the Beijing Winter Olympic games, by some media outlets and politicians here.
Meanwhile, Beijing's Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming on Thursday congratulated South Korean short track speed skater Hwang Dae-heon on winning gold in the men's 1,500m a day earlier. He delivered the message through his spokesperson at the embassy.
"With regard to the athlete Hwang Dae-heon's performance, Chinese people are also positively evaluating it in show of the true friendship of the two countries' people," the embassy spokesperson said in a press release.
The official also expressed hope for the further development of friendly, cooperative ties between the two sides in various fields on the occasion of the Beijing Olympics and the 30th anniversary of forging bilateral diplomatic relations.
