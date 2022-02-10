Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
Moon says no prerequisites for inter-Korean summit, virtual summit possible
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday he is willing to hold an inter-Korean summit without prerequisites in whatever format North Korea wants amid concern Pyongyang could end its self-imposed moratorium on long-range missiles launches.
Moon made the remark in a joint written interview with Yonhap News Agency and seven other global news wire services, warning that the Korean Peninsula may return to a "touch-and-go crisis" five years ago if the North goes ahead with its veiled threat to scrap the moratorium on missile launches and nuclear tests.
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of over 50,000 amid raging omicron
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 infections rose sharply to hit another high of over 50,000 on Thursday amid the fast spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant across the nation.
The country reported 54,122 new COVID-19 infections, including 54,034 local cases, raising the total to 1,185,361, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(2nd LD) Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree on close cooperation against N.K. missile threats
SEOUL -- The defense chiefs of South Korea, the United States and Japan agreed to closely cooperate in countering North Korea's evolving missile threats in their phone talks Thursday, Seoul's defense ministry said.
The talks among Defense Minister Suh Wook and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts -- Lloyd Austin and Nobuo Kishi -- followed a series of the North's missile tests, including the launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) on Jan. 30.
Military to expand missile command amid N.K. missile threats
SEOUL-- South Korea's military is seeking to rename and strengthen the Army's missile unit to better cope with North Korea's evolving missile threats, its officials said Thursday.
The defense ministry made a public notice on its push for legislation to rename the current Army Missile Command to the Army Missile Strategic Command and expand its headquarters and subordinate units.
Top S. Korean, U.S. diplomats discuss alliance, regional security in phone talks
SEOUL -- Senior South Korean and U.S. officials had phone discussions Thursday on the bilateral alliance, Korean Peninsula issues as well as other regional security concerns and global affairs, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman noted that the two nations plan to have key back-to-back meetings also involving Japan in Hawaii later this week.
(3rd LD) S. Korea's current account surplus halved on-year in December amid soaring imports
SEOUL -- South Korea's current account surplus was halved in December from a year earlier as imports grew at a much faster pace than exports amid higher energy and raw material prices, central bank data showed Thursday.
The current account surplus amounted to US$6.06 billion in December, compared with a surplus of $12.06 billion a year earlier, according to the preliminary data by the Bank of Korea (BOK). The current account is the broadest measure of cross-border trade.
S. Korea to ramp up policy efforts to tackle low birth trends
SEOUL -- South Korea said Thursday it will boost policy efforts to tackle the low birth trends that have been aggravated during the COVID-19 pandemic as the country will likely suffer a severe fall in the working-age population in the coming years.
The government plans to launch the fourth pan-government task force this month to deal with demographic challenges, including a fall in the population and preparation for a super-aged society, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Moon demands apology from Yoon for pledging probe into current administration
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday demanded an apology from main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol for remarks that he will launch a probe into alleged corruption of the current administration if he is elected.
Moon expressed "strong resentment" over Yoon's remarks and criticized the candidate for attacking the current administration with "groundless" allegations, according to Park Soo-hyun, senior secretary for public communication.
Chinese ambassador congratulates S. Korean skater on gold medal
SEOUL -- The top Chinese envoy in Seoul issued a congratulatory message Thursday for South Korean short track speed skater Hwang Dae-heon who won gold in the men's 1,500m at the Beijing Winter Olympics the previous night.
Ambassador Xing Haiming delivered the message through his spokesperson at the Chinese Embassy.
COVAX slashes COVID-19 vaccines allocated for N. Korea: UN agency
SEOUL -- The COVAX Facility, a global vaccine distribution platform, has reduced the total number of COVID-19 vaccines set for North Korea, a U.N. website showed Thursday, as deliveries have yet to be made.
A total of 1.54 million vaccines have been allocated to the North, according to the U.N. Children's Fund's COVID-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard, compared with the previously known 8.11 million doses as of last year.
(Yonhap Feature) With kimchi classes, late-night patrol programs, Seoul beckons to growing single-person households
SEOUL -- For Lee Bok-won, a 69-year-old woman who lives alone in western Seoul, stocking up on fresh homemade kimchi during winter has been quite a chore for the past several years. The process, traditionally done by family groups over multiple days, usually involves a painstaking process of soaking a large amount of cabbage with salt water, and later spicing it with a mixture of red pepper power and other seasonings.
This winter, however, Lee managed to go through the process with relative ease thanks to the help from her local community office in Seodaemun, which delivered to her pre-salted cabbages and seasonings and offered a one-hour kimchi-making course over Zoom for her and her neighbors.
