Top court orders retrial of 634 bln-won Microsoft tax refund suit in S. Korea
SEOUL -- The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a retrial of a case launched by U.S. software giant Microsoft Corp. seeking a refund of 634 billion won (US$530 million) in purportedly undue withholding taxes paid in South Korea.
The top court sent the case back to the appeals court in Suwon, south of Seoul, essentially rejecting two earlier lower court rulings made in favor of Microsoft in the suit launched in 2017. It noted that the lower court decisions failed to properly review claims made by South Korean tax authorities.
Seoul to provide financial support for firms hurt by suspended inter-Korean programs
SEOUL -- The South Korean government said Thursday it will provide financial support worth 57.4 billion won (US$48 million) for companies that have suffered losses due to suspended inter-Korean exchange programs.
The Ministry of Unification said a council on promoting inter-Korean exchanges approved the budget, which includes direct subsidies and special loans, for businesses affected by the dormant projects in North Korea.
(News Focus) With his peace initiative at stake, Moon leaves room for his successor amid realistic constraints
SEOUL -- As he is running out of time as South Korea's president, Moon Jae-in's message for his successor, either conservative or liberal, seems to be clear: There should be no prerequisites for an inter-Korean summit.
He is well aware of the realistic problem in pushing for the resumption of his summit-driven Korea peace process during the presidential election season in the ideologically divided South. Nearly five years ago, Moon took office with an ambitious drive to improve inter-Korean relations and play a significant role in advancing talks on North Korea's nuclear program.
(News Focus) Moon keeps steady hand on two-track approach to Japan despite historical spat
SEOUL -- Despite a fresh historical spat with Japan, President Moon Jae-in is keeping a steady hand on his two-pronged approach to Tokyo marked by toughness on colonial-era issues and flexibility on practical cooperation.
In a recent written interview with Yonhap News Agency and seven other news wire services, Moon cast Japan's push for the UNESCO heritage designation of a mine linked to wartime forced labor as "unnerving," but held out hopes for cooperation on "future tasks."
Appellate court confirms conviction of 3 officials in tainted patty case
SEOUL -- An appellate court on Thursday upheld the conviction of three officials from a former burger patty supplier for McDonald's Korea on charges of providing tainted patties but slightly reduced their sentences.
The three officials of the supplier, whose name was withheld, were indicted without detention in 2018 for distributing beef patties contaminated with E. coli and other toxins to McDonald's Korea.
(LEAD) Assembly panel passes bill allowing COVID-19 patients to vote after regular polling closes
SEOUL -- A parliamentary panel on Thursday passed a bill to allow COVID-19 patients and people in quarantine to vote from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the day of the March 9 presidential election after regular polling closes.
The revision to the Public Official Election Act passed the legislative subcommittee of the National Assembly's special political reform committee.
Court rules in favor of civic group seeking info disclosure on off-the-record presidential expenses
SEOUL -- A Seoul court on Thursday ruled partially in favor of a civic group seeking information disclosure on Cheong Wa Dae's off-the-record expenses, including those spent on clandestine operations and the first lady's clothes.
The Seoul Administrative Court made the ruling in a lawsuit filed by the Korea Taxpayers' Association to reverse the presidential office's decision in 2018 to keep its so-called special activity expenses and the costs of dressing first lady Kim Jung-sook for official ceremonies off the record.
(LEAD) (Olympics) Defending skeleton champion out of medal contention at halfway point
BEIJING -- The 2018 Olympic men's skeleton champion Yun Sung-bin ranked outside the top 10 halfway through his gold medal defense at Beijing 2022 on Thursday.
The South Korean had a combined time of 2:02.43 to rank 12th after the first two of four runs at Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, northwestern Beijing. Yun sits 2.10 seconds back of the leader, Christopher Grotheer of Germany.
