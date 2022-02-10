E-Mart turns to profits in Q4
13:06 February 10, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 69.8 billion won (US$58.4 million), turning from a loss of 116.4 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 76.1 billion won, down 10.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 19.8 percent to 6.86 trillion won.
The operating profit was 42.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
